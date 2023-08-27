Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'So many things to consider': how to help school leavers decide what to do next

By Lucas Walsh, Professor and Director of the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, Monash University
Joanne Gleeson, Research Fellow in Education, Monash University
Many young people feel unsure and overwhelmed about life after school. A new questionnaire can help parents, teachers and carers talk to students about their career choices.The Conversation


