Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does private health insurance cut public hospital waiting lists? We found it barely makes a dent

By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Jongsay Yong, Associate Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
Ou Yang, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Governments spend billions of dollars every year to encourage us to take up private cover. But our research shows this does little to reduce pressure on the public system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
