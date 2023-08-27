Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Stop the dump’: Pacific communities protest Japan’s release of nuclear treated water

By Mong Palatino
"If it is safe, dump it in Tokyo! If it is safe, test it in Paris! If it is safe, store it in Washington! But keep our Pacific nuclear free!"


~ Wildfire smoke is an increasing threat to Canadians' health
~ Business schools must step up on sustainable investing education
~ Learning from failures: Support for scientific research needs to include when things don't work out
~ Bike and EV charging infrastructure are urgently needed for a green transition
~ Nigerians with HIV are stigmatised: study shows support from family and friends is crucial to well-being
~ TB research shows a good diet can cut infections by nearly 50%
~ 109-year-old Tulsa Massacre survivor reflects on legacy of slavery in UN visit
~ Michael Anthony, Trinidad & Tobago's ‘oldest living writer’ who vividly captured Caribbean life, dies at 93
~ Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson made a suggestion during the 1963 March on Washington − and it changed a good speech to a majestic sermon on an American dream
~ Tanzania: End the crackdown on the Maasai standing up against forced evictions in Ngorongoro.
