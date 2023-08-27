Nigerians with HIV are stigmatised: study shows support from family and friends is crucial to well-being
By Adeagbo Oluwafemi Atanda, Assistant Professor , University of Iowa
Engelbert Bain Luchuo, Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg
Oluwaseun Abdulganiyu Badru, PhD student, University of Iowa
When people living with HIV in Nigeria receive support from close friends, they are less likely to experience stigma and associated poor health outcomes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 27, 2023