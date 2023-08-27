Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerians with HIV are stigmatised: study shows support from family and friends is crucial to well-being

By Adeagbo Oluwafemi Atanda, Assistant Professor , University of Iowa
Engelbert Bain Luchuo, Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg
Oluwaseun Abdulganiyu Badru, PhD student, University of Iowa
When people living with HIV in Nigeria receive support from close friends, they are less likely to experience stigma and associated poor health outcomes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ TB research shows a good diet can cut infections by nearly 50%
~ 109-year-old Tulsa Massacre survivor reflects on legacy of slavery in UN visit
~ Michael Anthony, Trinidad & Tobago's ‘oldest living writer’ who vividly captured Caribbean life, dies at 93
~ Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson made a suggestion during the 1963 March on Washington − and it changed a good speech to a majestic sermon on an American dream
~ Tanzania: End the crackdown on the Maasai standing up against forced evictions in Ngorongoro.
~ Israel/OPT: Supreme Court approves punitive demolition of child detainee’s home
~ Violent Assault on Drag Event in Lebanon
~ Interfaith Discussion on Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians
~ Writer suffers threats and intimidation in Mozambique after book publication
~ PhD student from Gabon killed in Russia's fourth largest city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter