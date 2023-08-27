Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TB research shows a good diet can cut infections by nearly 50%

By Yogan Pillay, Extraordinary Professor in the Division of Health Systems and Public Health, Stellenbosch University
Madhukar Pai, Director of Global Health & Professor, McGill University
TB is the single most deadly infectious killer of humankind. New research shows food and proper nutrition work like a vaccine against the disease.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
