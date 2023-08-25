Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson made a suggestion during the 1963 March on Washington − and it changed a good speech to a majestic sermon on an American dream

By Bev-Freda Jackson, Adjunct professor of Justice, Law and Criminology, American University School of Public Affairs
As the “Queen” of gospel music, Mahalia Jackson sang two songs during the historic March on Washington. But her most famous line may have been a suggestion to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tanzania: End the crackdown on the Maasai standing up against forced evictions in Ngorongoro.
~ Israel/OPT: Supreme Court approves punitive demolition of child detainee’s home
~ Violent Assault on Drag Event in Lebanon
~ Interfaith Discussion on Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians
~ Writer suffers threats and intimidation in Mozambique after book publication
~ PhD student from Gabon killed in Russia's fourth largest city
~ Why CEOs and footballers attract different levels of outrage about high pay
~ Who won the first US Republican presidential debate? An expert reviews the highlights
~ Setting the stage for a better understanding of complex brain disorders
~ Energy price cap: a targeted 'social tariff' must be part of a much wider set of reforms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter