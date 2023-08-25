Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Supreme Court approves punitive demolition of child detainee’s home

By Amnesty International
The Israeli Supreme Court today approved the punitive demolition of the family home of a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who has spent the past six months in pre-trial detention on unfair charges. In February 2023, Mohammed Zalabani stabbed an Israeli border police officer on a bus at a checkpoint in the Shu’afat refugee camp in occupied […] The post Israel/OPT: Supreme Court approves punitive demolition of child detainee’s home    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
