Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violent Assault on Drag Event in Lebanon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The drag artist known as Latiza Bombe hides on the terrace of a bar after it was attacked by a group of conservative Christians who identify as the “Soldiers of God,” in Beirut, Lebanon, August 23, 2023. © 2023 Emilie Madi/Reuters Men from an anti-LGBT group attacked a bar in Lebanon where a drag event was being held on August 23, while threatening violence against LGBT people. “We stopped the show and had to hide behind the bar, lying down on the floor, breathless,” one of the performers told me. “The police stood on the side, watching, as the men were beating people.”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson made a suggestion during the 1963 March on Washington − and it changed a good speech to a majestic sermon on an American dream
~ Tanzania: End the crackdown on the Maasai standing up against forced evictions in Ngorongoro.
~ Israel/OPT: Supreme Court approves punitive demolition of child detainee’s home
~ Interfaith Discussion on Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians
~ Writer suffers threats and intimidation in Mozambique after book publication
~ PhD student from Gabon killed in Russia's fourth largest city
~ Why CEOs and footballers attract different levels of outrage about high pay
~ Who won the first US Republican presidential debate? An expert reviews the highlights
~ Setting the stage for a better understanding of complex brain disorders
~ Energy price cap: a targeted 'social tariff' must be part of a much wider set of reforms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter