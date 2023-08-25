Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Interfaith Discussion on Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rabbi Brant Rosen speaking at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2023.  © 2023 Victoria Strang/Human Rights Watch At a gathering of 7,000 people of faith last week in Chicago, an important discussion took place on Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians. The panel “Human Rights and the Crime of Apartheid in Israel/Palestine,” hosted by the Global Ministries Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and the United Church of Christ and Human Rights Watch, occurred at the Parliament of the World’s Religions, one of the world’s largest…


© Human Rights Watch -
