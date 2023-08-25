Tolerance.ca
Lucy Letby: child murder case highlights need to regulate managers and improve whistleblowing procedures

By Robin Lewis, Senior Lecturer in Healthcare, Sheffield Hallam University
The recent conviction of Lucy Letby, the neonatal nurse who murdered seven infants and attempted to murder six others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015-2016, has raised fundamental questions about how something like this could have happened – and why it took so long to stop her.

The fact is attempts were made to stop her. Two…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
