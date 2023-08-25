Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger's resource paradox: what should make the country rich has made it a target for predators

By Francis Okpaleke, PhD Candidate, Politics and International Security, University of Waikato
Olumba E. Ezenwa, Postgraduate Research Fellow, Department of Politics, International Relations and Philosophy, Royal Holloway University of London
A month after the coup in Niger that toppled the democratically elected civilian government of Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s neighbours are still debating the possibility of military intervention.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) – a coalition of west African countries, which includes Niger – has said…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
