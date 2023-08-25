Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hotels and employment aren't major 'pull factors' for refugees – here's what really draws people to move

By Jackline Wahba, Professor of Economics, University of Southampton
Valentina Di Iasio, Research Fellow, Economics of Migration, University of Southampton
People make decisions about where to live, when to leave and where to move based on several complex factors. Among policymakers and people who study immigration, the term “push” factor is used to describe what drives people to leave a country (for example, violence, persecution or poverty).

For many years, the UK and other governments have claimed they can stop or reduce irregular migration by removing “pull” factors – those that attract people to a particular country. These might include a generous public welfare system or job opportunities.

In recent months, UK government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash. Did Russians know who he was?
~ Are big cats prowling the UK? What science tells us
~ Only Murders in the Building is a loving parody of the whodunit
~ COVID: should we start wearing masks again?
~ Niger's resource paradox: what should make the country rich has made it a target for predators
~ How Russia is fighting for allies among the Brics countries using 'memory diplomacy'
~ Plant-based meat sales are stagnating – our research suggests playing down its green benefits could attract more consumers
~ Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific – and should we be concerned?
~ How educational research could play a greater role in K-12 school improvement
~ How some Muslim and non-Muslim rappers alike embrace Islam's greeting of peace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter