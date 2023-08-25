Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Screen time is contributing to chronic sleep deprivation in tweens and teens – a pediatric sleep expert explains how critical sleep is to kids' mental health

By Maida Lynn Chen, Professor of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Exposure to screens before bedtime can contribute to chronic sleep deprivation, which raises the risk for anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash. Did Russians know who he was?
~ Are big cats prowling the UK? What science tells us
~ Only Murders in the Building is a loving parody of the whodunit
~ COVID: should we start wearing masks again?
~ Niger's resource paradox: what should make the country rich has made it a target for predators
~ How Russia is fighting for allies among the Brics countries using 'memory diplomacy'
~ Plant-based meat sales are stagnating – our research suggests playing down its green benefits could attract more consumers
~ Hotels and employment aren't major 'pull factors' for refugees – here's what really draws people to move
~ Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific – and should we be concerned?
~ How educational research could play a greater role in K-12 school improvement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter