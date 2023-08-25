Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rat poison is killing our beloved native owls and tawny frogmouths – and that's the tip of the iceberg

By John White, Associate Professor in Wildlife and Conservation Biology, Deakin University
Raylene Cooke, Associate Professor, Deakin University
There’s shocking new evidence of rodenticide poisoning in Australia’s nocturnal predatory birds. High concentrations of the active ingredients were found in 92% of the 60 dead birds they tested.The Conversation


