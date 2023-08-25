Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Cambodian Opposition Activist Assaulted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Phorn Phanna, a Cambodian opposition activist and refugee, holds a sign criticizing the Cambodian government’s transfer of power, July 26, 2023.  © 2023 Private (New York) – Thai authorities should immediately and impartially investigate the attack on a Cambodian opposition activist who had sought refuge in Thailand, Human Rights Watch said today. Three Khmer-speaking men beat Phorn Phanna at around noon on August 22, 2023, in Rayong province, causing injuries to his face and chest. Phanna, 40, a member of Cambodia’s opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, fled to…


© Human Rights Watch
