Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gender-based violence is a big concern in hospitality – and women bear the brunt of managing it

By Julia Coffey, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, University of Newcastle
David Farrugia, ARC Future Fellow, School of Education, Deakin University
Lena Molnar, Research Fellow, Newcastle Youth Studies Centre, University of Newcastle
Megan Sharp, Lecturer in Sociology, The University of Melbourne
Steven Threadgold, Associate Professor, Sociology, University of Newcastle
Our research with 124 Australian hospitality staff found women bar workers were routinely seen as ‘better suited’ to manage the threat of violence - which is both risky and exploitative.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
