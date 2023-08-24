Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regardless of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's fate, Vladimir Putin benefits

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, reportedly died when a private jet he was said to be on crashed on Aug. 23, 2023, killing all 10 people on board.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Existential crisis: how long COVID patients helped us understand what it’s like to lose your sense of identity and purpose in life
~ How bees can monitor pollution for us – everything from toxic metals to antimicrobial resistance
~ Shop around, take lunch, catch the bus. It is possible to ease the squeeze on your budget
~ Why do I crave sugar and carbs when I’m sick?
~ Friday essay: 'black bile', malaria therapy and insulin comas – a brief history of mental illness
~ The five best films at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival
~ Vladimir Putin's suspected elimination of Yevgeny Prigozhin: The hunter to become the hunted?
~ India's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south pole of the Moon − a space policy expert explains what this means for India and the global race to the Moon
~ Saudi Arabia's Pro League is taking advantage of football's greed and inequality
~ Central African Republic: ‘Tensions and divisions’ eroding human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter