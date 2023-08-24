How bees can monitor pollution for us – everything from toxic metals to antimicrobial resistance
By Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Kara Fry, Adjunct Fellow, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Max M Gillings, PhD Candidate, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Using bees as biomonitors can be a more sensitive and effective way of detecting contaminants than traditional sampling methods, new research shows.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 24, 2023