Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia's Pro League is taking advantage of football's greed and inequality

By Alan McDougall, Professor of History, University of Guelph
For Liverpool supporters like me, Jordan Henderson was one of football’s good guys. He was the club captain who fundraised for the UK’s National Health Service during the COVID-19 pandemic and vocally supported Liverpool’s LGBTQ+ community.

However, in July 2023, after 12 years at Liverpool, Henderson left for Al-Ettifaq, a club from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Existential crisis: how long COVID patients helped us understand what it’s like to lose your sense of identity and purpose in life
~ Regardless of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's fate, Vladimir Putin benefits
~ How bees can monitor pollution for us – everything from toxic metals to antimicrobial resistance
~ Shop around, take lunch, catch the bus. It is possible to ease the squeeze on your budget
~ Why do I crave sugar and carbs when I’m sick?
~ Friday essay: 'black bile', malaria therapy and insulin comas – a brief history of mental illness
~ The five best films at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival
~ Vladimir Putin's suspected elimination of Yevgeny Prigozhin: The hunter to become the hunted?
~ India's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south pole of the Moon − a space policy expert explains what this means for India and the global race to the Moon
~ Central African Republic: ‘Tensions and divisions’ eroding human rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter