Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Worthless' forest carbon offsets risk exacerbating climate change

By Julia P G Jones, Professor of Conservation Science, Bangor University
Neal Hockley, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Economics & Policy, Bangor University
In early 2023, the Guardian published an article suggesting that more than 90% of rainforest carbon offsets are worthless. These credits are essentially a promise to protect forests and can be bought as a way to “offset” emissions elsewhere. Verra, the largest certifier of these offset credits, said the claims were “absolutely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
