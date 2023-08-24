Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brics expansion: six more nations are set to join - what they’re buying into

By Bhaso Ndzendze, Associate Professor (International Relations), University of Johannesburg
One key outcome of the 15th Brics summit, hosted by South Africa, is the decision to invite six more countries to join the group with effect from January 2024. They are Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. All six had applied for membership. The enlargement will grow the association’s membership to 11, and increase its envisaged role as a geopolitical alternative to global institutions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Worthless' forest carbon offsets risk exacerbating climate change
~ Lebanon: Attack on LGBTI bar another ‘ominous sign’ of deteriorating rights situation
~ Zimbabwe: Elections marred by arbitrary arrests and fears of internet shutdown.
~ Six years on, still no justice for Myanmar’s Rohingya
~ What a country at war can look like: A journey across Ukraine in photos
~ Campus sexual assault prevention programs could do more to prevent violence, even after a decade-long federal mandate
~ Many GCSE students still aren't taking modern foreign languages – how to motivate them to consider it
~ Sudan’s future is being shaped by guns and money – like its past
~ World's beaches are changing because of climate change - green thinking is needed to save them
~ China’s Africa strategy is shifting from extraction to investment – driven from the industry-rich Hunan region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter