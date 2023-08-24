Tolerance.ca
Zimbabwe: Elections marred by arbitrary arrests and fears of internet shutdown.

By Amnesty International
Zimbabwe’s general elections have been marred by reports of voter intimidation, the arrest of civil society organization (CSOs) staff members and mounting fears of an internet shutdown, Amnesty International said today. “We are deeply concerned by disturbing reports of widespread voter intimidation by Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ), a shadowy organization allegedly linked to the […] The post Zimbabwe: Elections marred by arbitrary arrests and fears of internet shutdown. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


