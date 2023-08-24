Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Campus sexual assault prevention programs could do more to prevent violence, even after a decade-long federal mandate

By Heather Hensman Kettrey, Associate Professor of Sociology, Clemson University
Martie Thompson, Professor of Public Health, Appalachian State University
In the 10 years since the Campus Sexual Violence Elimination Act took effect, the measure appears to have had a greater effect on knowledge about sexual assault than on prevention.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Six years on, still no justice for Myanmar’s Rohingya
~ What a country at war can look like: A journey across Ukraine in photos
~ Many GCSE students still aren't taking modern foreign languages – how to motivate them to consider it
~ Sudan’s future is being shaped by guns and money – like its past
~ World's beaches are changing because of climate change - green thinking is needed to save them
~ China’s Africa strategy is shifting from extraction to investment – driven from the industry-rich Hunan region
~ New research reveals that Ötzi the iceman was bald and probably from a farming family – what else can DNA uncover?
~ How do coral reefs thrive in parts of the ocean that are low in nutrients? By eating their algal companions
~ COVID boosters to be sold on the high street – here's what effect this may have on uptake
~ Grattan on Friday: the Albanese government has questions to answer on competition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter