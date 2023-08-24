Tolerance.ca
China’s Africa strategy is shifting from extraction to investment – driven from the industry-rich Hunan region

By Lauren Johnston, Senior Researcher, South African Institute of International Affairs and Associate Professor at the China Studies Centre, University of Sydney
China experienced a massive economic boom in the 1990s and 2000s which increased its demand for resource imports, like oil, from Africa. This led to a model of development finance in which China funded infrastructure in African countries in return for access to resources. This approach became known as the Angola model, because it all started with an infrastructure-for-petroleum partnership…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
