Human Rights Observatory

What your hands say about your health

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Your hands reveal a lot about the state of your health. This is something that has been recognised since at least the time of Hippocrates – the father of modern medicine.

The ancient Greek physician first described “clubbing” in a patient with empyema (where pus fills the space between the lungs and the membrane around it) in the fifth century BC. Clubbing is where the nail looks like an upside-down spoon, and it is still recognised as a sign of disease. Although nowadays, clubbing is linked to more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
