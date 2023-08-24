Bushfires focus public attention on climate change for months, but it's different for storms and floods
By Christopher Crellin, PhD Student / FNRS Aspirant, Université catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain)
Robert MacNeil, Lecturer in Environmental Politics, University of Sydney
Public interest in climate change and global warming peaks after bushfires and lasts for months, research reveals. But Australians do not respond to storms and floods in the same way.
