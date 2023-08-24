Existential crisis: how long COVID patients helped us understand what it’s like to lose all sense of identity and purpose in life
By Chao Fang, Lecturer in Sociology, University of Liverpool
JD Carpentieri, Associate Professor of Social Science and Policy, UCL
Sarah Akhtar Baz, Research Fellow, Department of Health Sciences, University of York
More than half our interviewees described feelings of profound anguish as long COVID forced them to doubt their identity and question their life purpose
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 24, 2023