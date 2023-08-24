Wagner group's Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly died in private jet crash – if confirmed, it wouldn't be first time someone who crossed Putin met a suspicious demise
By Gregory F. Treverton, Professor of Practice in International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
The lesson in the presumed death of the mercenary leader two months after his mutiny against Putin: Don’t make yourself an enemy of Russia’s leader.
- Wednesday, August 23, 2023