Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wagner group's Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly died in private jet crash – if confirmed, it wouldn't be first time someone who crossed Putin met a suspicious demise

By Gregory F. Treverton, Professor of Practice in International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
The lesson in the presumed death of the mercenary leader two months after his mutiny against Putin: Don’t make yourself an enemy of Russia’s leader.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Our vagus nerves help us rest, digest and restore. Can you really reset them to feel better?
~ A very different country: the Intergenerational Report's picture of Australia in the 2060s
~ Leakage or spillover? Conservation parks boost biodiversity outside them – but there's a catch, new study shows
~ The Band's Robbie Robertson leaves behind a legacy of rich, worldly music
~ Coral reefs: How climate change threatens the hidden diversity of marine ecosystems
~ What would Aristotle think about the current state of politics?
~ What is shyness? How to support shy children through back-to-school transitions
~ High interest rates are not bad news for everyone. Just ask savers, importers and Australians heading overseas
~ This cave on Borneo has been used for 20,000 years – and we’ve now dated rock art showing colonial resistance 400 years ago
~ Taking more than 5 pills a day? 'Deprescribing' can prevent harm – especially for older people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter