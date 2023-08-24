Tolerance.ca
Leakage or spillover? Conservation parks boost biodiversity outside them – but there's a catch, new study shows

By Matthew Scott Luskin, Researcher and Lecturer in Conservation Science, The University of Queensland
Jedediah Brodie, Research Fellow, Institute of Biodiversity and Environmental Conservation, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak; Associate Professor and John Craighead Endowed Chair of Conservation, University of Montana
The UN ‘30 by 30’ biodiversity strategy aims to set aside 30% of land as protected areas. New research shows these areas do support biodiversity, but big parks also increase it outside their borders.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
