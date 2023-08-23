Tolerance.ca
The Band's Robbie Robertson leaves behind a legacy of rich, worldly music

By Alexander Carpenter, Professor, Musicology, University of Alberta
Robbie Robertson, leader of The Band, passed away on Aug. 9. A Canadian musician with a global impact, he never forgot his Mohawk roots. After going solo, he became known for his film scores.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
