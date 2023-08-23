This cave on Borneo has been used for 20,000 years – and we’ve now dated rock art showing colonial resistance 400 years ago
By Jillian Huntley, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Andrea Jalandoni, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Social Cultural Research, Griffith University
Emilie Dotte-Sarout, ARC DECRA Research Fellow in Archaeology, The University of Western Australia
Fiona Petchey, Associate Professor and Director, Radiocarbon Dating Laboratory, Te Aka Mātuatua - School of Science, University of Waikato
Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
New dates for the rock art in the Gua Sireh cave in Malaysia reveal resistance to frontier violence between 1670 and 1830.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 23, 2023