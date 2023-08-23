Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This cave on Borneo has been used for 20,000 years – and we’ve now dated rock art showing colonial resistance 400 years ago

By Jillian Huntley, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Andrea Jalandoni, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Social Cultural Research, Griffith University
Emilie Dotte-Sarout, ARC DECRA Research Fellow in Archaeology, The University of Western Australia
Fiona Petchey, Associate Professor and Director, Radiocarbon Dating Laboratory, Te Aka Mātuatua - School of Science, University of Waikato
Paul S.C.Taçon, Chair in Rock Art Research and Director of the Place, Evolution and Rock Art Heritage Unit (PERAHU), Griffith University
New dates for the rock art in the Gua Sireh cave in Malaysia reveal resistance to frontier violence between 1670 and 1830.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What would Aristotle think about the current state of politics?
~ What is shyness? How to support shy children through back-to-school transitions
~ High interest rates are not bad news for everyone. Just ask savers, importers and Australians heading overseas
~ Taking more than 5 pills a day? 'Deprescribing' can prevent harm – especially for older people
~ With COVID now endemic, modelling suggests targeted protection will be more effective than blanket measures
~ Do universal values exist? A philosopher says yes, and takes aim at identity politics – but not all of his arguments are convincing
~ Greenhouse gases are changing air flow over the Pacific Ocean – raising Australia's risks of extreme weather
~ Greece: Evros wildfire dead are victims of ‘two great injustices of our times’
~ Bangladesh: Woman arrested after her son’s Facebook post must be immediately released
~ Ecuadorians Vote to “Keep the Oil in the Soil" in the Amazon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter