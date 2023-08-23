With COVID now endemic, modelling suggests targeted protection will be more effective than blanket measures
By Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
Freya Shearer, Research Fellow, Epidemic Decision Support, The University of Melbourne
James McCaw, Professor in Mathematical Biology, The University of Melbourne
James Wood, Professor, epidemiological modelling of infectious diseases, UNSW Sydney
As COVID finds its equilibrium, infection rates will rise and fall, influenced by seasons, school holidays and new subvariants. Managing the risk is complex and needs to be cost effective.
© The Conversation
