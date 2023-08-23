Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuadorians Vote to “Keep the Oil in the Soil" in the Amazon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Waorani Indigenous community demonstrate for peace, for nature and to promote a Yes vote in a referendum to end oil drilling in the Yasuni National Park, Ecuador, August 14, 2023.  © 2023 Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images The people of Ecuador voted on Sunday to halt all current and future oil drilling in the heart of Yasuni National Park in the Amazon rainforest. This comes after decades of organizing led by a coalition of Indigenous peoples, youth, and activists from across the country. Voters also chose to ban all mining in the Choco Andino forest,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What would Aristotle think about the current state of politics?
~ What is shyness? How to support shy children through back-to-school transitions
~ High interest rates are not bad news for everyone. Just ask savers, importers and Australians heading overseas
~ This cave on Borneo has been used for 20,000 years – and we’ve now dated rock art showing colonial resistance 400 years ago
~ Taking more than 5 pills a day? 'Deprescribing' can prevent harm – especially for older people
~ With COVID now endemic, modelling suggests targeted protection will be more effective than blanket measures
~ Do universal values exist? A philosopher says yes, and takes aim at identity politics – but not all of his arguments are convincing
~ Greenhouse gases are changing air flow over the Pacific Ocean – raising Australia's risks of extreme weather
~ Greece: Evros wildfire dead are victims of ‘two great injustices of our times’
~ Bangladesh: Woman arrested after her son’s Facebook post must be immediately released
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter