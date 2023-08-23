Tolerance.ca
How to be a good listener - and how to know when you're doing it right

By Fay Short, Professor, Human and Behavioural Sciences, Bangor University
Being a good listener means having empathy. But empathy is one of the most misunderstood listening skills.

Empathy is what we feel when we are trying to understand the world from the perspective of another…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
