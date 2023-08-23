Tolerance.ca
The power of needlework: how embroidery is helping South African women tell unspeakable stories

By Puleng Segalo, Chief Albert Luthuli Research Chair, University of South Africa
In June 2020, three months after South Africa entered the first of a series of hard lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID, the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa described men’s violence against women as a “second pandemic”.

In the first three weeks of that lockdown the Gender Based Violence Command Centre, designed to support victims of gender-based violence (GBV), recorded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
