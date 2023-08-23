Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GCSE results 2023: how the qualification is failing disadvantaged young people

By Jan McArthur, Head of Department and Senior Lecturer in Education and Social Justice, Lancaster University
All the teenagers collecting their GCSE results this year have overcome significant difficulties. Their secondary school education has been thrown into upheaval by COVID-19: they have faced cancelled classes, have had to learn from home, have dealt with the social isolation and uncertainty of spending a significant part of their childhood in a pandemic.

But in England, these students have been marked to match a cohort of students who faced none of these challenges. Like A-level…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
