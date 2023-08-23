Accra's most vulnerable residents were failed during COVID - the government didn't understand their realities
By Seth Asare Okyere, Visiting Assistant Professor, University of Arizona
Louis Kusi Frimpong, Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Matthew Abunyewah, Research Fellow, The Australasian Centre for Resilience Implementation for Sustainable Communities, Charles Darwin University
Stephen Kofi Diko, Assistant Professor, University of Memphis
COVID-19-related support only reduced the negative impact of the pandemic on financial capital, and not on the other forms of capital
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 23, 2023