We're talking about AI a lot right now – and it's not a moment too soon

By Kimberley Hardcastle, Assistant Professor in Marketing, Northumbria University, Newcastle
When OpenAI unchained the “beast” that is ChatGPT back in November 2022, the pace of market competition between tech companies involved in AI increased exponentially.

Market competition determines the price of goods and services, their quality and the speed of innovation – which has been remarkable in the AI industry. However, some experts believe we are deploying…The Conversation


