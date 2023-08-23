Tolerance.ca
Russia has declared a new space race, hoping to join forces with China. Here's why that's unlikely

By Richard de Grijs, Professor of Astrophysics / Executive Director, International Space Science Institute-Beijing, Macquarie University
This week, the Russian space agency Roscosmos had hoped to return to the Moon after an absence of nearly 50 years. Instead, on Saturday it lost control of its Luna-25 lander. The agency explained the spacecraft “switched to an off-design orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the lunar surface”.

Yet, in an interview aired on state television, the agency’s chief, Yuri Borisov, pledgedThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
