Keeping up with advanced MRI: Kim Kardashian promotes whole-body scans. Could they be worth the hype?

By Heath Pardoe, Associate professor, Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health
Doctors weren’t happy when celebrity Kim Kardashian promoted whole-body MRI scans recently. But that doesn’t mean they don’t hold promise for understanding ageing on a grander scale.The Conversation


