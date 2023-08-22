Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'My brother will pick it up, what's your PayID?' How to avoid this scam when selling stuff online

By Cassandra Cross, Associate Dean (Learning & Teaching) Faculty of Creative Industries, Education and Social Justice, Queensland University of Technology
All you wanted was to sell your sofa online. So why are so many ‘buyers’ suddenly insisting on using your PayID?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Canadian wildfires rage, Facebook's news ban reveals the importance of radio
~ Aging with a healthy brain: How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases
~ Slow train coming: only a genuine shift to rail will put NZ on track to reduce emissions
~ Better than net zero? Making the promised 1.2 million homes climate-friendly would transform construction in Australia
~ 'Religion would take my life': two women testify to enduring and surviving harm in evangelical Christian communities
~ Champagne is deeply French – but the English invented the bubbles
~ Can I take my child out of school to go on a holiday?
~ A male character on Heartstopper has an eating disorder. That's more common than you might think
~ Higher prices have hit most people but homeowners have felt it harder than renters
~ Afghanistan’s Taliban responsible for revenge killings, torture of former officials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter