Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election 2024: beware polling predictions as they can be wrong – but here's an approach which has often been on the money

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Despite the avalanche of legal indictments, Donald Trump remains favourite to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election. According to a poll reported by the website Real Clear Politics on August 19, he has a 41% lead over his main rival Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, in the Republican nomination race. His lead over the other Republican hopefuls such as former vice president Mike Pence is even larger.

If he does win the Republican nomination the question is: can he win…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan’s Taliban responsible for revenge killings, torture of former officials
~ Morocco's Amazigh pursue civic presence through linguistic rights
~ Remote Pacific coral reef shows at least some ability to cope with ocean warming – new study
~ Disabled people are disproportionately affected by homelessness – and getting support feels 'nearly impossible'
~ Six pregnancy terms you probably won't hear again, including 'high risk' and 'failed'
~ Lucy Letby: it is not being 'beige', 'average' or 'normal' that makes her crimes so hard to understand
~ Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech sounded more like a snake oil salesman than a statesman
~ Ukraine: Russian court upholds 13-year sentence against Ukrainian human rights defender Maksym Butkevych
~ Barbados ramps up efforts to protect scarce water resources
~ 'Dirty red': how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter