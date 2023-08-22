Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barbados ramps up efforts to protect scarce water resources

By Cari-Bois News
A multi-million dollar project will strengthen Barbados’ water supply by incorporating renewable energy into systems, promoting rainwater harvesting, and raising awareness of how the climate crisis affects the situation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Dirty red': how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day
~ The sniff test is not reliable for food safety – here's why
~ Totally Wired by Paul Gorman is a deft potted history of the music press – but it doesn't tell the whole story
~ This university class uses color and emotion to explore the end of life
~ Cameras in the court: Why most Trump trials won’t be televised
~ Seeing what the naked eye can't − 4 essential reads on how scientists bring the microscopic world into plain sight
~ Online gaming communities could provide a lifeline for isolated young men − new research
~ Most US nursing homes are understaffed, potentially compromising health care for more than a million elderly residents
~ Policy framework for coexisting with wolves, bears and mountain lions could benefit both people and the environment
~ Living with wildfire: How to protect more homes as fire risk rises in a warming climate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter