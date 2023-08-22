Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters

By Doreen Rumbidzai Tivenga, Lecturer, University of the Free State
As Zimbabwe holds its 2023 elections, young creatives are taking to social media like YouTube to discuss politics and to create comic spoofs and critiques that speak back to the country’s autocratic government.

One notable social commentator is Taffy Theman (Tafadzwa Ngubozabo), who hosts a popular YouTube channel that uses comedy, music and a live news studio to parody the powers that be. Another is youth media platform Bustop TV, which offers skits, animation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Barbados ramps up efforts to protect scarce water resources
~ 'Dirty red': how periods have been stigmatised through history to the modern day
~ The sniff test is not reliable for food safety – here's why
~ Totally Wired by Paul Gorman is a deft potted history of the music press – but it doesn't tell the whole story
~ This university class uses color and emotion to explore the end of life
~ Cameras in the court: Why most Trump trials won’t be televised
~ Seeing what the naked eye can't − 4 essential reads on how scientists bring the microscopic world into plain sight
~ Online gaming communities could provide a lifeline for isolated young men − new research
~ Most US nursing homes are understaffed, potentially compromising health care for more than a million elderly residents
~ Policy framework for coexisting with wolves, bears and mountain lions could benefit both people and the environment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter