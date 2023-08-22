Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Murray-Darling Basin Plan to be extended under a new agreement, without Victoria – but an uphill battle lies ahead

By Jamie Pittock, Professor, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Knowing the ‘next drought is just around the corner’, Australia’s Water Minister Tanya Plibersek is striking a new agreement to return water and health to the Murray-Darling Basin.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After Lucy Letby: what are new parents entitled to expect when their newborn needs specialist care?
~ Why do we make violent art – and what does it say about the artist?
~ Worried you'll lodge a late tax return? At least 80,000 Australians can't afford tax advice
~ No End to Taliban Revenge Killings in Afghanistan
~ DR Congo: Crackdown on Opposition Ahead of Elections
~ Pakistan: Mob Attacks Christian Settlement
~ Northeast Syria: Thousands Displaced in Dire Conditions
~ Beginning of the end: how Elon Musk’s removal of the block function on X could trigger its hellish demise
~ Camp David summit turns attention to North Korea, as well as China
~ Stamp out hate speech, persecution based on faith: Guterres
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter