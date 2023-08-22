Tolerance.ca
Worried you'll lodge a late tax return? At least 80,000 Australians can't afford tax advice

By Ann Kayis-Kumar, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Gordon Mackenzie, Senior Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Jack Noone, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Social Impact, UNSW Sydney
Michael Walpole, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Youngdeok Lim, Associate Professor, Accounting, UNSW Sydney
If you earn less than $60,000, you may be eligible for free tax help. But there is more we could do to help everyone – including struggling sole traders or small businesses – get the advice they need.The Conversation


