Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Crackdown on Opposition Ahead of Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of opposition political parties protest against the electoral process in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 25, 2023. © 2023 Justin Makangara/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Kinshasa) – The authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have targeted leaders of opposition political parties, restricting their fundamental liberties and arresting party officials since May 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. The crackdown is taking place amid heightened political tension ahead of the formal presidential election campaign, which begins on November…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
