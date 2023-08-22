Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Mob Attacks Christian Settlement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pakistani Christians hold a demonstration condemning a recent mob attack on a Christian settlement, Peshawar, Pakistan, August 20, 2023.  © 2023 Mohammad Sajjad/AP Photo (New York) – A mob attack on a Christian settlement in Pakistan highlights the need for the authorities to take immediate action to protect religious minorities from violence, Human Rights Watch said today. Federal and provincial governments in Pakistan have an obligation to investigate and appropriately prosecute all those responsible for intimidation, threats, and violent acts against religious minorities.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do we make violent art – and what does it say about the artist?
~ Worried you'll lodge a late tax return? At least 80,000 Australians can't afford tax advice
~ No End to Taliban Revenge Killings in Afghanistan
~ DR Congo: Crackdown on Opposition Ahead of Elections
~ Northeast Syria: Thousands Displaced in Dire Conditions
~ Beginning of the end: how Elon Musk’s removal of the block function on X could trigger its hellish demise
~ Camp David summit turns attention to North Korea, as well as China
~ Stamp out hate speech, persecution based on faith: Guterres
~ Ballet flats are back. Here's what the research says about how they affect your feet
~ Sustainability is often an afterthought in space exploration – that needs to change as the industry grows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter