Ballet flats are back. Here's what the research says about how they affect your feet
By Kristin Graham, Lecturer in Podiatry, University of South Australia
Helen Banwell, Lecturer in Podiatry, University of South Australia
Saravana Kumar, Professor in Allied Health and Health Services Research, University of South Australia
Ballet flat shoes – those thin-heeled lightweight slip-on shoes – are making a fashion comeback. And it’s not hard to see why: they’re versatile, easy to wear, soft, flexible and often worn by celebrities.
We have often been warned of the dangers of high-heeled shoes, so you might think ballet flats are problem-free.
When you look at the research, however, a complicated picture emerges. There’s no definitive evidence to show ballet flats are generally harmful to foot health in the long-term. But ill-fitting…
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 21, 2023