A retiring NZ MP has suggested joining Australia – we should at least think about it (before saying no)
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
Outgoing New Zealand MP Jamie Strange used his valedictory speech to propose a trans-Tasman political union. Wondering how that might work reveals just how different the two countries really are.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 21, 2023