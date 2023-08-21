Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A retiring NZ MP has suggested joining Australia – we should at least think about it (before saying no)

By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
Outgoing New Zealand MP Jamie Strange used his valedictory speech to propose a trans-Tasman political union. Wondering how that might work reveals just how different the two countries really are.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What makes a good life? Existentialists believed we should embrace freedom and authenticity
~ Calories and kilojoules: how do we know the energy content of food, and how accurate are the labels?
~ I've spent 40 years studying Antarctica. The frozen continent has never needed our help more
~ Our older population will triple in 40 years. But a social insurance model won't fix the aged care funding crisis
~ Prices are up and the supply of things we need is in flux. How did we get here?
~ FIFA Women’s World Cup successes reflect gender gap differences between countries
~ Ecological grief and uncontrollable reality in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
~ Ron DeSantis shows how 'ugly freedoms' are being used to fuel authoritarianism
~ Reimagining time will help employers better support workers with disabilities
~ Rights expert urges India to release detained activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter